Travis Barker hospitalized with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Musician Travis Barker was hospitalized Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Photos shared by TMZ show the musician on a stretcher with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, seen walking by his side. The outlet reported she followed the ambulance to the hospital.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The website also exclusively claimed that the couple first went to West Hills Hospital first for a “health issue," before paramedics rushed Barker to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills.

It’s unclear at this time why Barker was hospitalized.

At 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Barker tweeted, “God save me.”

His daughter, Alabama, 16, posted, "Please send your prayers," to her story on Instagram later in the day. Barker also has an 18-year-old son.

Barker and Kourtney tied the knot last month in Portofino, Italy.

Travis survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. He was one of two people who escaped after a Learjet crashed during take-off in South Carolina. The four other people on board died. Barker refused to fly in an airplane until his now-wife, Kourtney, helped him overcome his fear in 2021.

