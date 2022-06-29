ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The text from David Price that brought a smile to Connor Seabold's face

By Rob Bradford
 2 days ago

TORONTO - Anyone listening and watching Connor Seabold after his second major league start could tell the pitcher's mind was racing. The good was getting a team-high 21 swings and misses. The bad? Allowing seven runs.

Fortunately for the rookie, hitting the hay still wasn't a problem after experiencing the grind of weaving his way through the potent Blue Jays batting order.

"Obviously, the line wasn’t sexy," Seabold told WEEI.com Tuesday. 'The strikeouts were nice, but you give up seven runs it’s hard to feel good about it."

As for the sleep, or lack thereof ... "I felt like I got hit by a truck, so no, I didn't have a hard time getting to sleep. I was exhausted. It wasn’t hard to fall asleep, but my mind went to a lot of places last night. You have to take the positives out of it. It’s not easy. It is what it is."

But there was one unexpected bit of reaction that might made the coming days a bit more palatable for Seabold.

"It’s funny, I got a text message from David Price at 1 a.m. yesterday," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He was like, 'That kid is good.' I was like, 'Oh, thank you. Thank you for watching.'"

Cora added, "I think they recognize the swing and misses. They saw the changeup. Obviously, it’s not an easy lineup but there were a lot of positives from yesterday. We want to make sure he understands that. Obviously, the line is the line. He’s not happy with it. But, stuff-wise, a lot better than last year in September."

It turns out that Seabold had no idea the exchange involving the current Dodgers pitcher until told while walking off Rogers Centre field after Red Sox' batting practice.

"Hearing something like that from a guy who has been there, done that, it’s a high compliment," he said. "I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty cool."

Seabold was placed on the Red Sox' taxi squad for the time being, but is expected to get another shot in the starting rotation Sunday against the Cubs.

