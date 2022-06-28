Can Exercising Help Prevent Heartburn?

Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday, and today, reports are confirming that the Blink-182 drummer (and Kourtney Kardashian's husband) was experiencing pancreatitis. The cause is still unclear, but this much is certain: pancreatitis can be a serious and painful experience. The condition occurs when the pancreas (an organ that produces enzymes to help the body digest its food) becomes inflamed, causing stomach pain, nausea, and more. In fact, Barker apparently knew he had to go to the hospital when he felt "intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney," a source told ET. A quick rundown on what pancreatitis is and what causes it, here.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO