You Can Stay In An A-Frame LA Airbnb Right Next To The Hollywood Sign

By Lucy Clark
 2 days ago
This is your chance if you've always wanted to see the iconic landmark. The Hollywood Sign Chalet offers gorgeous views and one-of-a-kind...

NBC Los Angeles

Take a ‘Sunset Swim' at a Famous Beach House

$10 adults, $5 adults ages 60 and up; open to guests 18 and older. The Annenberg Community Beach House may have changed up the timing of its annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta in 2022, moving the quirky August competition to date in the late spring, but other events are keeping to the sorts of schedules fans may remember from years gone by.
L.A. Weekly

Irv’s Burgers Is Back And Two Schmucks At The Broken Shaker – Here’s What’s Popping Up

The historic Los Angeles roadside burger stand, Irv’s Burgers, reopens on Friday, July 1, in West Hollywood. Founded in 1946 on Route 66, Irv’s cheeseburgers have drawn in regulars Frank Sinatra & The Rat Pack, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. The shack was immortalized on Linda Ronstadt’s Living in the USA album cover. It closed in its original location in 2018, and in 2021, Lawrence Longo, founder of Off The Menu, partnered with previous owner Sonia Hong on a one-day, pop-up in celebration of National Burger Day and unveiled a new home for the beloved burger joint.
Eater

Where to Actually Eat on Catalina Island This Summer

On a clear enough day from just about any vantage point with real elevation around Los Angeles, the coastline of Catalina Island is visible out in the Pacific. The wavy outline of the 22-mile-long island hovers just below the horizon, calling to those on the mainland the same way it has for centuries. As part of an archipelago of islands that cluster off the western edge of the United States mainland, Catalina is a unique, inviting place with a deep history that winds back through the Civil War, past the earliest Spanish and Portuguese sailors, to early Tongva people, who are said to have lived on what is technically named Santa Catalina Island more than 8,000 years ago.
Santa Monica Mirror

Mexican Restaurant Possibly Expanding Into Former Swingers Space

Bar Hermanito applies for an alcohol exemption sales permit for space at 802 Broadway in Santa Monica. There is news about the former Swingers location at 802 Broadway, near the corner of Lincoln, as reported by Toddrickallen.com. One of the blog’s readers, by the name of Helen, found a municipal...
Eater

Why Can’t the Biggest Name in Fried Chicken Break Through in Los Angeles?

On one hot summer day in 2020, Kim Prince, the owner of Los Angeles’s Hotville Chicken, ran orders to rows of cars waiting for takeout in the vast parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall. Minutes later, she hurried back inside to check the delivery app screens and tap away on her phone with messages to her fans on social media. In the kitchen, her staff of two hovered over piles of Hotville chicken, fresh from the cooker and still forming a craggy exterior as it rested, the skin a reddish-orange from the restaurant’s proprietary spice blend.
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Best Beaches in LA for Babies, Toddlers & Big Kids

Hitting the beach is one of our favorite, free things to do in LA but when you google “kid friendly beaches near me” or “best beach for kids near me” you’ll get a lot of suggestions that are well, not the best. We’ve gone out and did a little digging (pun intended) to find and report back on the best beaches for families near LA—not just any old beach will do for our SoCal babes. For toddlers to teens and everyone in between, here’s our favorite kid-friendly beaches from Malibu to Long Beach.
architectureartdesigns.com

Sparrow House by Samantha Mink in Culver City, California

The Sparrow House is a contemporary home designed by Samantha Mink in Culver City in California. It is located in a unique street, but that’s not the only thing that is unique about this house. It’s cuboid exterior design is sure to catch the glance of every passerby. With a little over 9,000 square feet of interior space, this is quite a comfortable house to live in.
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Modern Mansion in on One of The Most Desirable Streets in Los Angeles Offering at $42,000,00

The Mansion in Los Angeles is a contemporary masterpiece with impressive views, inspired design, and a serenely secluded location with gated access now available for sale. This home located at 335 Trousdale Pl, Beverly Hills, California; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Call Carl Gambino (Phone: 646-465-1766) & Dena Luciano (Phone: 310-600-3848) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Los Angeles.
LATACO

Taco Turf Wars: A Downtown Taquería Confronts Food Truck Posting Up Right In Front of Its Business

L.A.’s informal economy revolving around the city’s Taco Life is full of unwritten rules and mutual, street-level respect among both brick and mortar businesses, food trucks, and street vendors. Nonetheless, territorial conflicts do come up. A video posted on Pablito’s Tacos Instagram account over the weekend, showing Pablito’s World owner Danny Rodriguez confronting the workers of the Woody’s Grill taco truck, parked directly in front of Rodriguez’s new restaurant in Chinatown, has brought up the age-old question: How far from a brick and mortar restaurant should a mobile food business set up, in order to show respect?
nomadlawyer.org

Lynwood : Top 5 Best Places to visit in Lynwood, CA

"Lynwood, a city of 69,000 people, is located in the Los Angeles Basin. It is best known for its close proximity to Los Angeles, a major city with many world-class attractions." Lynwood is close to the cities South Gate and Anaheim. These cities are home to many museums and cultural...
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Pride to return as in-person, waterfront event

LONG BEACH, Calif. — After two years of COVID-impacted cancellations, Long Beach Pride will be back at the shoreline this year. Long Beach Pride is a nonprofit that produces the annual three-day festival in July. This year's event will take place July 9-10 and will kick off with a...
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

