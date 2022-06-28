Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Year in Prison
Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her part as an accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls.
