Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Year in Prison

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxVdM_0gP208Bd00

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her part as an accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls.

The Independent

Epstein victim says she hopes Ghislaine Maxwell 'dies in prison' after sentencing

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.In handing down the sentence in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan called Maxwell’s conduct “heinous and predatory” and dismissed the assertion that she cannot afford fines.Maxwell’s lawyers said on Saturday that the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing: lawyer

Jailed former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch -- despite not being suicidal -- according to her lawyers, who said they would move to postpone her sentencing for sex trafficking if she remained in isolation.  If Maxwell remains on suicide watch, her lawyers will move on Monday to postpone her sentencing, Sternheim said.
POLITICS
Popculture

R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday following his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. The disgraced musician was convicted after multiple victims testified that he used his fame to sexually abuse them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother of journalist beheaded by Isis Beatle says kidnapper ‘came close’ to apologising in prison meet

The mother of a journalist killed by one of the Isis “Beatles” says the kidnapper responsible for her son’s abduction came close to apologising to her during a prison meeting. Diane Foley’s son James was abducted by an Isis gang while he was reporting on the Syrian civil war in 2012. Alexanda Kotey was jailed for life in the United States in April after he admitted kidnap, conspiracy to murder, and providing material support for terrorism. Ms Foley went to meet Kotey as part of a plea deal in which the extremist, from Shepherd’s Bush, London, will be transferred back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 for helping sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls.US District Judge Alison Nathan handed down the sentence on Tuesday (28 June) in Manhattan, six months after Maxwell was convicted by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking.Judge Nathan described Maxwell’s offending as “heinous and predatory” as she sentenced her to a term that exceeded her own maximum sentencing guideline of up to 19 years and eight months.The jury found her guilty of recruiting and grooming four girls between 1994 and 2004...
MANHATTAN, NY
hiphopnc.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years For Being Jeffery Epstein An Accomplice, Twitter Wants The Client List

Three years ago, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein took his own life, likely because he couldn’t take being outed and imprisoned for being a sex trafficker and serial sex abuser of minors. In December, his girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of recruiting, enticing, and transporting minors to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein, and, on Tuesday, the 60-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
TWITTER
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

