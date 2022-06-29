Severe Weather Statement issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Inland Hillsborough Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Hillsborough County through 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brandon to Riverview. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Temple Terrace, Brandon, Fish Hawk, Riverview, Palm River-Clair Mel, East Lake-Orient Park, Valrico, Seffner, Gibsonton, Florida State Fairgrounds, Mango, Thonotosassa, Tampa Executive Airport, Boyette, Progress Village, Bloomingdale and Dover. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO