TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nurses gathered outside the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in protest of staffing and working conditions on Wednesday. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center say safety and severe RN understaffing are their primary concerns. They also claimed there is a hostile work environment that has driven a large number of staff to leave TVAMC according to the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurse United (NNOC/NNU), the union representing the VA nurses.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO