Day 12: Kansas wheat harvest report

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Trevor Cox, field agronomist, with Central Valley Ag Co-op in Clay Center, reported that harvest began in their area on June 23. Moisture is consistent at 12 percent, but yields are all over the board. Some of the low ground froze and saw yields in the 20 and 30 bushel per...

KSN News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Study shows high gas prices, inflation impacting Kansans driving habits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows Kansans are changing their driving habits. “The biggest is gas prices and how high they are right now,” said Sr. Research Analyst at QuoteWizard, Nick Vinzant. “That has caused an immediate change in driving habits.”. QuoteWizard released their report this...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

'Home on the Range' became Kansas state song on this day in 1947

#OnThisDay in 1947, “Home on the Range” became the Kansas state song. The song wasn’t without controversy. After the song became widely popular in the 1930s, an Arizona couple claimed they had written a similar tune and brought about a lawsuit in 1934. A New York attorney investigated the claim by seeking the origins of the song. He found it had been sung by cowboys in Kansas and others prior to 1890. The couple’s lawsuit was dropped. #KansasHistory.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Harvest Over Halfway Complete

The Kansas wheat harvest is officially over halfway done, well ahead of the normal harvest pace, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service in the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report. USDA noted that 59 percent of the wheat crop was harvested as of June 26, compared to 37 percent last year and 40 percent for the five-year average. Statewide, the agency rated the wheat crop’s condition at 29 percent good to excellent, 32 percent fair and 29 percent poor to very poor.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
WIBW

ABLE regulations for Kansans with disabilities to change starting Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People with disabilities in Kansas will be able to save more money while retaining their eligibility for Social Security Income and Medicaid thanks to new ABLE regulations that are set to take effect Friday. Kanas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers discussed the expansion of the ABLE program...
KANSAS STATE
#Wheat#Harvesting#Central Valley Ag Co Op#Crosson Family Farms#Mjb Harvesters
Salina Post

1 Vision snares national attention for service to aviation

An old-school go-getter has won national attention for his customer service in the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry. Swift, detailed, and accurate work is a must at 1 Vision Aviation that has mushroomed to global prominence, thanks to the approach, attitude, and staff of owner and CEO Jimmy Sponder.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Kansas ranked as one of worst states for road trips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the worst states for summer road trips with its lowest category being attractions. With nearly 80% of Americans reporting they will take some type of road trip during the summer of 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips, and Kansas ranks near the bottom.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New Kansas lakes added to blue-green algae watch, warning list

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More lakes are joining a list of Kansas waterbodies that have become afflicted by blue-green algae this year. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new information on June 30 showing that more lakes are continuing to be monitored for harmful algal blooms (HABs) and blue-green algae. While no lakes are […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

All Kansas Counties Placed on Drought Watch as Heat Wave Creeps Across State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a "drought watch" as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. WIBW TV reports that on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06, which declared updated drought emergencies for all of the state. The Kansas Water Office said the declaration puts all 105 counties in the Sunflower State either on a watch, warning or emergency status. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are forecast to persist or get worse, so I strongly encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions while we work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”
KANSAS STATE
UPI News

Unique 'Jetsons' house for sale in Oklahoma

June 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house for sale in Oklahoma is drawing attention online due to its resemblance to the titular family's domicile from classic cartoon series The Jetsons. Nancy Davis Vandenhende of Halloran Home Team - eXp Realty, who showed the unusual Tulsa home in a popular TikTok...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

Abilene: Midwest Travel Network Destination of the Year

ABILENE - The Midwest Travel Network named Abilene as its 2022 Destination of the Year at the recent Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, Minn. “This Kansas destination continuously shows up in our news feeds on social media. They promote the work of content creators and showcase all that they have to offer to the world. You can visit a Presidential Library and Museum, as well as visit an award-winning Midwest town,” Lisa Trudell, Midwest Travel Network co-founder, said.
ABILENE, KS
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
WIBW

25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine people have been charged after dozens of illegally harvested animals, including 25 deer were uncovered in Northwest Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the investigation led to a total of 140 charges being filed relating to the illegal take of wildlife among the accused. Of those charges, three people received more than four charges each.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Warren cites policy experience, conservatism in run for Kansas AG

Kellie Warren believes her policy experience and conservativism make her the ideal candidate to be the next attorney general in Kansas. Warren, of Leawood, is one of three Republicans who have filed to run for attorney general in Kansas. Warren currently represents District 11 in Johnson County in the Kansas Senate. The other two Republicans are Kris Kobach and Tony Mattivi. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 29, in honor of Linn County volunteer firefighter Joshua Haynes of Rural District 1 Fire Department, who died while battling a fire in Pleasanton, Kansas. “I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor […]
LINN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

