All Abortions in S.C. Could be Banned

 2 days ago

Today on “Breaking with Brett Jensen,’ Brett got into the details of a newly proposed bill in South Carolina following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Brett explains some of the in’s and out’s of the abortion bill proposed by Senators Richard Cash and Tim Rice, focusing on how the bill currently wouldn’t make exceptions for pregnancies in the case of rape or incest, as well as how it would be illegal for anyone to take a minor across state lines for an abortion.

Brett also talks through the potential timeline for when this bill might be passed + why he expects to see lawsuits nationwide as states attempt to implement new abortion laws.

For more "Breaking with Brett Jensen," tune into WBT radio each weeknight from 7-8.

