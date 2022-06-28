ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How your area is planning to celebrate Independence Day

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and live entertainment followed by a viewing of the firework show over the SteelStacks. A performance by "Flirtin with the Mob" followed by a firework show. Park gathering with neighborhood companies. -Fourth of July celebration. Dorney Park and Wildwood Kingdom, Allentown. Fireworks Mon, Jul 4 9:30 p.m. Allentown...

WFMZ-TV Online

Things to do: Fireworks and more for Independence Day

Independence Day is Monday and communities in both the Lehigh Valley and Berks County are celebrating the summer holiday with music, family activities and, of course, fireworks. How your area is planning to celebrate Independence Day. The City of Allentown will hold its free 4th of July Celebration from 3...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Primo Hoagies opens first Schuylkill County location

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location. The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair. The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Three brothers on a mission in Berks County

Three brothers on a mission, giving back to Berks County youth. Three coaches at separate schools, but brothers for life who come together in the Summer to help make a difference for Berks County youth. Rick Perez, Rob and Matt Flowers host 'Three Brothers on a Mission', a fitness camp.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County commissioners go on the road, award over $18M in ARPA funding

CUMRU TWP., Pa. – The Berks County commissioners took their weekly meeting on the road once again, this time to Cumru Township. Township Manager Jeanne E. Johnston welcomed the commissioners to the township building. "I'd like to acknowledge the county commissioners for their support of the Center for Excellence...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital slated for fall demolition

St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting closer to its plan to demolish the former Palmerton Hospital building. Erica Essig, director of marketing and communications at St. Luke’s, said Monday that the hospital is slated for demolition this fall. “There will be extensive community and neighborhood communication about...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County couple celebrates 71st anniversary

It's a Lehigh Valley love story that's lasted for decades, and that is worth celebrating. Donald and Ruth Boyhunt just celebrated 71 years together. The Northampton County couple has two children and four grandchildren, and they had a party to get the celebration going. Their love story started back in...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Steelstacks#Rochester#Sat#Great American Blast
sanatogapost.com

Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Salvation Army of Reading 6-27-22

Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera discusses the Salvation Army of Reading, PA with Major Darren Mudge on County Connection. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and...
READING, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Almac Group to Create 355 Jobs, Invest $93.5 Million in Pennsylvania Expansion

North American headquarters project is global company’s second expansion under Wolf Administration. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Almac Group, a global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County and will create 355 new jobs through the project. “It’s truly a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for July

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County in July. Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Mahanoy Twp. Road name: PA 54. Between: Gilberton Road and PA 339. Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Eastbound...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

