(SPRINGFIELD) Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly yesterday announced a new state-of-the-art online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns. Called the Crime Gun Connect, it will allow statewide law enforcement agencies to access critical crime-gun trace records more efficiently than ever before, giving them a new tool in their fight against gun violence. For more go to www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO