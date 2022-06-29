Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — New restrictions on crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay will take effect this year after the blue crab count plummeted to its lowest level since surveys began in 1990. Tighter harvest limits are being issued by both Maryland and Virginia as officials and industry leaders try...
MANISTEE COUNTY — It’s no secret that many of the world’s avian species are under threat from habitat loss and pollution. And one of these rare birds is making its last stand along northern Michigan’s west coast. Meet the Great Lakes piping plover, or Charadrius melodus,...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While some county prosecuting attorneys in Michigan have publicly announced their intentions to enforce or to not enforce a 1931 state law banning abortion, Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks is awaiting more clarity on the issue. The...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in suburban Detroit, health officials said Wednesday. The case was identified in an Oakland County resident who is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation” under new social studies standards proposed to the state's education board. A group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas' efforts...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state-managed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and homebased vaccination program are ending, to coincide with the end of federal funding, New Hampshire officials said Thursday. The clinics began in July 2021 with one mobile vaccination van, and eventually increased to seven teams. Over 700 vaccination...
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A Navy investigation released Thursday revealed that shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year, poisoning thousands of people and forcing military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. The investigation is the first detailed account...
