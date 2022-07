A slow trickle of voters throughout Queens made their way to their polling sites Tuesday in the first of two primary elections being held in New York State this year. Despite what appeared to be a low voter turnout, on the ballot Tuesday were a number of statewide races, including the races for governor and lieutenant governor, and a number of local races, including the races for Assembly, Queens Civil Court judge and local party positions like district leaders and judicial delegates.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO