Main Street ‘Takeover’ to showcase local artists, benefit Malone skate park fund

By ALEXANDER VIOLO aviolo@mtelegram.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALONE — Live music, an art exhibit and the grand opening of a local business are coming to the village in July to support a proposed skate park. On July 15, Malone’s Main Street will feature a flurry of art, culture, music and activity thanks to a “Takeover” event hosted by...

Shuffleboard tournament raises $5,700 for Hospice of the North Country

MALONE — The Howe family and organizers of the eighth annual Gary Howe Shuffleboard Tournament presented a check for $5,762 to Hospice of the North Country this week. Held at The Jug in North Lawrence, the tournament included a bottle drive, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. “Our...
MALONE, NY
Main Street buildings get $300K in state funding for renovations

MALONE — A pair of downtown property owners are the recipients of $150,000 in state funding after completing a competitive funding process. The state money was secured with the help of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp. and will support building renovations for both commercial and residential tenants, according to Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the FCEDC.
MALONE, NY
16-year-old business owner gets generous donation for 'barkery'

MALONE, N.Y. — A 16-year-old business owner in Malone will soon have a new way to deliver his homemade dog treats thanks to a generous donation from the community. Logan McArdle is the owner and baker at Logan's Barkery, a homemade dog treat bakery that he operates out of his parents' home in Malone.
MALONE, NY
'Michigan Month' to kick off in Plattsburgh on Friday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh will kick off itssecond annual Michigan Month celebration on Friday, giving red hot lovers from across the North Country a reason to try out some of the area's most notable eateries. Beginning July 1, Plattsburgh is challenging diners to eat at its Michigan restaurants for...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Repairs begin on the solar panels on Burlington City...
ESSEX, VT
Citizen Advocates releases 2021 impact report

MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently released its 2021 impact report. Titled “Emerging Stronger, Together,” the report details the agency’s areas of growth, its successes over 2021, and its continued plan to provide increased mental health, addiction recovery, youth, intellectual and developmental disability, and community housing and living services in Franklin County and throughout the North Country.
MALONE, NY
All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In one month, Amtrak expands its service to Vergennes, Middlebury and Burlington. We wanted to find out what it’s like to ride the train. I hopped on the Ethan Allen Express in Albany, New York, earlier this week. I had the chance to ride the train, speak with passengers and get the full Ethan Allen experience ahead of its expansion to more Vermont cities.
BURLINGTON, VT
Raymond O. Quenneville

MASSENA – Raymond O. Quenneville, 85, a longtime resident of Laurel Avenue, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness. Raymond was born on June 7, 1937 in Dundee, Quebec, the 12th and youngest child of Joseph and Veleda (Chevier) Quenneville. He attended schools in Dundee and proudly achieved his GED later in his life. In 1956 and not even a United States resident, he signed up for the draft in the US Army. He entered the Army in 1956, proudly serving until his discharge in 1958 and later served in the US Navy. On April 17, 1964, he married Linda LaTray at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bombay. She predeceased him on May 11, 2007. Raymond found love again and married Patricia (Follett) Peppin on June 12, 2010 at the First Christian Church in Brushton.
MASSENA, NY
PHOTO: East Main Street repairs underway

Work crews keep busy on Malone’s East Main Street Tuesday afternoon, smoothing out the pavement on the busy route through the village. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram.
MALONE, NY
Big step for tiny turtles as they get released in Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After spending the winter at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, a handful of spiny softshell turtles made their way into the wild on Wednesday. ECHO staffers and Vermont Fish and Wildlife released 16 spiny softshell turtles into the lake. It’s an annual event that’s...
ANIMALS
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe deactivates Emergency Operations Center

AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has deactivated the Emergency Operations Center, though Tribal Health Services will continue to issue public health advisories. A Tribal Council resolution formally deactivated the operations center on Wednesday, according to a news release from Brendan F. White, the tribe’s director of communications.
AKWESASNE, NY
Franklin County celebrants reminded to be responsible when using fireworks

MALONE — With Independence Day just around the corner, local officials are reminding residents to exercise caution with fireworks to avoid injuries and property damage that often result from irresponsible use. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, firework-related injuries jumped by 25% between 2006 and 2021. The...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Village talks cost of third water well with DANC

MALONE — Meeting with the Development Authority of the North Country, village trustees discussed the potential costs of a third well Monday evening. Dave Rohe, of the Development Authority of the North Country, went over a range of costs for a third well, explaining a low-end estimate could be more than $6 million, with a high-end cost of approximately $8 million.
MALONE, NY
Burlington property owner ordered to pay $66K for illegal parking lot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner is facing what might be a record fine for violating the city’s zoning regulations. The Handy family has owned the former Pearl St. Mobil property since 2004. After closing the old gas station in 2017, they have used the property as a parking lot, something the city has said is not allowed under current zoning regulations. Vermont’s Environmental Court this week ruled against Handy’s, ordering them to stop using it as a parking lot and pay the city nearly $67,000 in penalties.
BURLINGTON, VT
Franklin County logs 51 active COVID-19 cases

MALONE — Franklin County logged 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to County Manager Donna J. Kissane, raising the county’s active cases to 51. The county tallied 18 new cases on Wednesday. Two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the state Department of Health in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Updates

Friday night, July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. kicks off the summer concerts in the Arsenal Green in Malone. Bring a lawn chair, and a friend. Free. The SRCS Class of ‘64 will hold a meeting on July 4 at 10 a.m. In the backroom of the Bear’s Den Restaurant located @ 425 State Route 37 in Hogansburg. All class members, spouses and friends of the class are welcome to attend.
MALONE, NY

