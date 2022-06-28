Main Street ‘Takeover’ to showcase local artists, benefit Malone skate park fund

MASSENA – Raymond O. Quenneville, 85, a longtime resident of Laurel Avenue, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness. Raymond was born on June 7, 1937 in Dundee, Quebec, the 12th and youngest child of Joseph and Veleda (Chevier) Quenneville. He attended schools in Dundee and proudly achieved his GED later in his life. In 1956 and not even a United States resident, he signed up for the draft in the US Army. He entered the Army in 1956, proudly serving until his discharge in 1958 and later served in the US Navy. On April 17, 1964, he married Linda LaTray at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bombay. She predeceased him on May 11, 2007. Raymond found love again and married Patricia (Follett) Peppin on June 12, 2010 at the First Christian Church in Brushton.

MASSENA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO