Pollinator Posse keeps Boise's gardens buzzing

Shortly before their appearance at the 2021 Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, HGTV's Boise Boys were shooting their brand new spinoff right here in the Treasure Valley. The concept of the show, Outgrown, was so cool. Rather than finding some a property that was in desperate need of some TLC and flipping it into something wonderfully modern, they worked with local home owners to renovate spaces that just weren't working for their families anymore. To be cast on the show, the families had to have a minimum budget of $75,000 to put toward their renovation budget. It aired on HGTV and Discovery+ last fall.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO