Frankie Muniz's family 'very sick' as he recovers from COVID-19: 'Difficult times'

By KiMi Robinson, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

After testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time recently, Frankie Muniz took to Twitter to share that he is experiencing "one of the most difficult times in my life."

On June 24, the actor — a longtime metro Phoenix resident announced on Twitter that COVID-19 "got me for the first time." Several days later, he updated his fans with the news that though he is recovering from his symptoms, his wife, Paige, and son Mauz are also under the weather.

Q&A: Why Arizona is home for Paige and Frankie Muniz

"Now wife is very sick and so is my son. All three of us at the same time is not ideal," he tweeted on June 27 .

Muniz did not clarify whether the rest of his family tested positive for the coronavirus. He wrote that he is "doing everything I can to get him to eat or drink fluids" as Mauz, who is 15 months old , has a "high fever."

Muniz, best known for starring alongside Bryan Cranston in the TV show "Malcolm in the Middle" in the 2000s, recently appeared on an episode of "The Rookie" on ABC as well as the Fox competition show "Name That Tune."

He is slated to appear on the upcoming reboot of the hit VH1 reality show "The Surreal Life," which was supposed to air in fall 2021 but has not announced a new premiere date.

Exclusive: How Frankie Muniz became GCU basketball's biggest fan

Reach Entertainment Reporter KiMi Robinson at kimi.robinson@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Frankie Muniz's family 'very sick' as he recovers from COVID-19: 'Difficult times'

