Dumpster fire spreads to car, which explodes, igniting businesses in downtown Fenton

FENTON (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a three-alarm fire in downtown Fenton on Tuesday spread from a dumpster to a car, and eventually multiple businesses.

Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff said crews initially responded to a dumpster fire, but when they arrived, they were dealing with a fully engulfed vehicle fire.

The fire soon spread to a large tree and an adjacent old wooden barn and garage.

Cairnduff says the car’s gas tanks soon exploded, and spread across the parking lot and caught fire. That the caused the back of a nearby building to ignite.

That building is home to the Fenton Relief and Resource speakeasy and the El Topo restaurant. Both businesses sustained major damage. NBC 25 News in Flint reports El Topo will need to be rebuilt.

The adjacent barn was a total loss.

Officials say the blaze also spread to a nearby home that houses a business and an upstairs apartment. That building sustained exterior damage.

Cairnduff said a second and third alarm were requested due to the time of day and volume of fire. Fire crews from five neighboring departments responded to the blaze.

There were no injuries reported, though two firefighters were treated on-scene for heat exhaustion.