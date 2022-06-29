ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush, CO

Brush mayor elected to Colorado Municipal League Executive Board

By Special to The Times
Fort Morgan Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrush Mayor Dana Sherman was among the municipal officials from around the state who were elected as representatives to the Colorado Municipal League (CML) Executive Board during CML’s Annual Business Meeting, held in Breckenridge on June 23, according to a news release. The new members of the CML...

