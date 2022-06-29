ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Another Knozone Action Day declared for Indianapolis

By WFYI News
WFYI
WFYI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indianapolis will have its sixth Knozone Action Day of the season on Wednesday. The city's Office of Sustainability declared the Knozone Action Day,...

www.wfyi.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Gunshots or fireworks? Question looms over Hoosiers nearing Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS — As we get closer to the Fourth of July, more Indianapolis residents are wondering if the booms outside their homes are gunshots or fireworks. Chris Staab, president of the Near East Side Community Organization, said it’s especially a problem in his neighborhood. ”It’s a nightly occurrence of is it gunshots or fireworks,” said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Get in the Water with Dolphins at The Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo is offering an incredible in-water adventure with you and dolphins!. You may think that you have to travel all the way to the ocean to interact with dolphins in the water. However, you actually only have to drive a couple of hours north on I-69 to the Indianapolis Zoo. That's where you will find the Dolphin In-Water Adventure.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis Recorder

Some Indiana child care workers find a living wage is out of reach

Kelly Dawn Jones never thought she’d have to turn her workplace into her home. Jones founded Love Your Child’s Care 13 years ago. It’s a home-based child care center run out of a small house in southeast Indianapolis. She typically has anywhere from five to 12 kids, from infants to age 11.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Asthma#Office Of Sustainability
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Indianapolis

There are many amazing things to do and see in Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, and the Indianapolis botanical gardens. Families will love strolling through the Indianapolis Zoo or aquarium or simply exploring downtown Indy on foot. All of that exploring is bound to work up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD investigating 3 Indianapolis shootings in 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WIBC.com

11 People Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – 11 people from Indianapolis have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to drug trafficking in Indianapolis. In the fall of 2019, federal agents began investigating several people suspected of drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area. Investigators discovered that meth was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis before it was sold across the city.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

4th of July Celebrations and Festivals in Indianapolis

It’s hard to believe that the 4th of July is only one week away! It’s time to break out the red, white, and blue attire and take your family to one of these star-spangled events. We’ve already covered all the amazing places to watch fireworks around Indianapolis. Below...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy