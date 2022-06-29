ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

‘Everybody wants her home safe’: Boise police continue search for missing teen runaway

By Alex Brizee
 2 days ago

Authorities and family are still looking for Lele Anthony, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on June 8.

“We love her — and although sometimes she doesn’t feel that — that’s never changed,” Leslie Call-Porter, Lele’s mother, told the Idaho Statesman by phone Tuesday. “We’ll always love her. We’ll always support her in her dreams and goals. And we just want her to be safe and to know that she’s safe, and that she can come home.”

Call-Porter said it’s possible Lele planned to run away. Call-Porter left town, and the next day Lele was gone.

Call-Porter said she found a receipt that showed Lele had bought a pre-paid phone. Lele also left behind her bank card and ID.

Lele was last seen on June 8 near West McMillan Road and Shamrock Street, according to a previous tweet from the department. Call-Porter said that Lele took a Lyft ride early on June 9 to somewhere near East Fairview Avenue and North Eagle Road — which is close to her job at Zurchers — but didn’t show up for her 9 a.m. shift at work.

Boise police detectives are continuing to search for Lele, according to a Tuesday tweet from the department. The detectives have been in contact with Lele’s family and friends and are following up on leads in an effort to find her.

“Detectives have not found any evidence of foul play, but due to the length of time that she has been missing, officers and her family are worried for her safety,” a tweet from Boise police said.

But Call-Porter said the “scary thing is” that Lele, who was adopted when she was 3 years old, hasn’t even contacted her biological brother, to whom she is close.

“If she was going to contact anybody, we feel like she would contact him,” Call-Porter said. Lele’s friends have also reached out to Call-Porter for updates.

Lele is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. She had pink hair the last time she was seen, though Call-Porter said it is possible that she dyed it a different color. Call-Porter added Lele could be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-377-6790. Individuals can also leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or its website at 343COPS.com . People can also leave a tip with the “P3 Tips” app, the department said on Twitter.

The Statesman has reached out to Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams for additional information.

Call-Porter described Lele as “musically gifted,” and said the one thing that Lele took was her electric guitar.

“Everybody wants her home safe and loves her so much,” Call-Porter said.

