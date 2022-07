Police in Fairfax County shot and killed a man who they said refused to put down a gun outside a mall in Springfield, Virginia. Fairfax County police have not yet named the 37-year-old man, as they are waiting to notify his relatives. They said the man was wanted over an incident that happened Sunday, after police said he stole a handgun from a family member in Fairfax County, fired the weapon inside the house, and fled on foot, Deputy Chief Brian Reilly, with Fairfax County police, said Thursday night.

SPRINGFIELD, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO