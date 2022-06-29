‘Fancy so you don’t have to be,’ this Boise restaurant just closed; new concept opens

An upscale Italian restaurant has said goodbye to Boise — at least for now.

Deluca’s, 855 W. Broad St., has closed until further notice. A different concept has replaced it, according to a message posted on the Deluca’s Facebook page .







A new Barrelhouse location is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays with “happy hour deals, live music, awesome food” and “patio seating.” It’s a sister operation to the Barrelhouse at 5181 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. That bar and restaurant was opened in early 2020.

Deluca’s — also opened in 2020, but near the end of the year — described itself as “Italian-American, a twist on tradition. Fancy so you don’t have to be.” It took over the former Ha’Penny Bridge Irish Pub, which had inhabited the space for nearly 18 years.

The plan is for Deluca’s to reopen at another location, but information provided on Facebook did not indicate where or when.

In the meantime, the menu at the BoDo district’s new Barrelhouse “will boast a healthy mix of signature dishes from Deluca’s to hold you over until we can reopen.”