As the formula shortage looms, one company is helping to provide resources

By Van Delbridge
WWLP
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been more than four months since the baby formula shortage began here in the United States, and while finding milk is still a struggle for many moms, the Biden Administration is still seeking a full report on the growing crisis, according to Politico.com .

Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Medela Americas, Jeff Castillo, said they partner with milk banks across the country to help provide resources for mothers in need.

“The baby formula shortage is real, and it’s something that we’ll have to be managing here for the next few months or maybe longer,” said Castillo. “We’ve partnered with local non-profit milk banks across the U.S. to meet this demand,” he added. “We’re providing over a thousand moms with storage bags to assure the integrity of the milk is in place,” said Castillo.

Castillo said he encourages all moms to stay close to Food and Drug Administration milk banks that are approved.

INDUSTRY
TRAFFIC
WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

