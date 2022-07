"Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we're thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit, and his boundless talent with The ESPYS," Rob King, executive editor-at-large, ESPN Content, said in a statement, via ESPN. "Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms, or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he's a singular performer who'll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year's most compelling moments."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO