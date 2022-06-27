COM Library News

Spy x Family might have ended its anime run for the Spring, but the franchise will be branching out in a whole new way this Summer with a new collection releasing with Uniqlo! The fashion company has been collaborating with a number of major anime and manga franchises in the past such as Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, and Jujutsu Kaisen among many others, and now it's gearing up for a fun new team up with the most popular new anime of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. With many of the stylish characters at the center of it, a fashion team up is definitely not surprising.

