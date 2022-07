CARDINGTON — A few weeks before the 2021-2022 school year came to a close three Cardington FFA members were recognized for successes in their supervised agricultural experiences. Each year students are required to have their own SAE project and this applies to what they learned in the ag program to outside environments and agricultural areas. Alexis Crone, Mady Franks and Zoie Bagwell, each proved their hard work outside of the classsroom by becoming top four finalists in their given proficiency.

CARDINGTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO