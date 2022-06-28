Rock Ridge continues strong play against Hibbing

EVELETH — Rock Ridge 18U head coach Boyd Carlbom was wondering how his softball team would fare Monday night in their Arrowhead League doubleheader with Hibbing.

The Thunder were coming off a weekend where they played six games at a tournament in Bemidji, finishing with a record of 5-1. With two more games Monday night against the ‘Jackets, Carlblom thought his team might be a little worn down.

That was not the case as Rock Ridge had a big night at the plate, cruising to a pair of wins over Hibbing, 8-1 and then 16-4.

Rock Ridge’s play in the circle was just as effective. In the first game, Thunder ace Lydia Delich tossed a three-hitter, striking out nine to help her team grab the first win. Marissa Anderson pitched Game No. 2, striking out five over four innings while surrendering two hits.

In the first game, the two teams looked locked in through the first two innings. Delich grabbed three Ks in three plate appearances to start the top of the first while Hibbing’s Emma McDowell surrendered a triple to Delich with two outs. McDowell got the next batter to fly out to end the threat.

Hibbing’s first scoring threat came in the top of the second after Emmaley Powell reached on an error. A few errant pitches later and Powell made her way to third. The ‘Jackets couldn’t bring the runner home, however, with the Thunder defense making a pair of routine plays to end the inning.

Alex Flannigan led off the bottom of the second with a single up the left side for Rock Ridge. She stole her way to third, but just like every other runner thus far, was stranded just shy of home plate.

Another 1-2-3 inning with three strikeouts from Delich in the top of the third made way for a monstrous bottom half of the inning for the Thunder bats.

With one out, Anderson ripped a single to center. She stole her way to second and then moved to third when Alyssa Grahek etched an infield base hit. One out later, Mattelyn Seppi brought the first Rock Ridge run home when she knocked a single into the infield. With runners on first and third, Kylie Marolt brought the second run of the inning home with a double to shallow left-center field.

Not settling for a solid day in the circle, Delich came up to the plate and rocketed a three-run homer over the left-center field fence, scoring three runs to put the Thunder up 5-0 after three innings.

Delich gave up her first hit in the top of the fourth when McDowell hit a single to left to lead off the inning. McDowell stole her way to third over the course of the next two outs, but Rock Ridge kept Hibbing off the board for now with a routine play from third to first for the final out.

The Thunder tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth to extend their lead. Julia Lindseth got the inning started with a double to left and came in to score immediately after when Brooklyn Smith bopped a double to center. A wild pitch allowed Smith to move to third before Ayla Troutwine took a walk to put runners on the corners.

Troutwine stole her way to second and, a batter late, Grahek came up with a single to right that scored both runners, putting the Thunder up 8-0 after four innings.

Hibbing got on the board in the top of the fifth. With one out, Grace McDowell made a full trip around the bases, starting with a double to right field. A few throwing miscues from Rock Ridge allowed her to take third and then make it home all before the next at-bat had even started.

That’s all the ‘Jackets could grab as the Thunder came away with the 8-1 win.

After the first game, Carlblom said he was pleased with his team’s effort and how they found their hits as the game went on.

“We came out a little flat after playing six games this weekend,” Carlblom said. “But we played some really good teams. It was a good tournament for us and I was waiting to see how all those games would affect the girls tonight. It took a couple innings but they showed up.”

On Delich’s home run, Carlblom said it was a great night for her where she found hit after hit.

“It was cool to see her get that. Hibbing’s pitcher was throwing well at that point so it was a big hit for her. She had a triple as well so really just a great game from her pitching and hitting.”

Moving into Game 2, Rock Ridge didn’t let up at the plate to get things started. Seppi was hit by a pitch to lead things off and then quickly moved to third with a double to left-center from Marolt. Delich brought the first run in with a single to right with Janie Potts following that up with a single to center to score the second run, 2-0.

One out later, Anna Beaudette took a walk from Hibbing pitcher Kendal Gustavsson to load up the bases. A single to center from Lindseth scored two more and a fifth run came in with Smith knocking a single up the middle.

The hit parade kept moving with Troutwine singling to right. An error from the right fielder and then another from the infield all on the saem play brought in two more Rock Ridge runs. Hibbing got out of the jam quickly with Anderson popping up to the catcher, who then threw out the runner at first for the double play.

Hibbing got a run back on Rock Ridge in the bottom of the first. Addison Fisher singled up the left side with two outs. A wild pitch from Anderson took her to second while a throwing error then let her move to third and then home to make it a 7-1 game.

Gustavsson found a groove in the top of the second, letting the leadoff runner on but etching three quick outs after that to move things along.

Rock Ridge tallied another run in the top of third, however, with Delich reaching on a leadoff single before Potts doubled to center to put both her and Delich in scoring position.

A single to shallow center field from Flannigan allowed Delich to reach home safely, 8-1.

Hibbing had their best inning of offense of the night in the bottom of the third. Anna McLaughlin singled to right to lead things off before moving to second on a wild pitch from Anderson. She stole her way to third and then came home on an error that also allowed Sylvie Wetzel to reach first.

With one out, Wetzel stole her way to second and then took third on a wild pitch before Reagan Powell joined her on the bases after taking a walk.

Powell stole her way to second before a series of wild pitches from Anderson allowed both runners to come in and score.

McDowell reached after being walked, but with Hannah Walto at the plate, was thrown out after attempting to steal second. Anderson struck out Walto to end the inning and keep the lead intact for the Thunder.

Rock Ridge put the game away in the top of the fourth, plating eight runs before Hibbing managed to grab three outs.

Troutwine led things off with an infield base hit. Anderson moved her to second on a single to center. The pair each advanced a base with Grahek taking a walk.

With no outs, Lillian Archambeau knocked an infield single of her own, with two runs scoring thanks to some confusion from the ‘Jackets.

One out later, Marolt was hit by a pitch to load the bases up once more before Delich came up to bat. Continuing her big night, Delich ripped a bases clearing double to right-center, putting Rock Ridge up 13-4.

The Thunder scored on three consecutive at-bats following Delich’s triple with Potts tripling to center, Flannigan doubling to left-center and Beaudette before being thrown out at second for the second out.

Rock Ridge got two more runners on with Lindseth taking a walk and Smith hitting a single to left, but Hibbing got the routine out from second to first to grab the final out of the inning.

The ‘Jackets were unable to muster up any offense over their final few plate appearances, giving the Thunder the two-game sweep to end the night.

Hibbing head coach Josh McDowell said that, despite the losses, he liked the effort and attitude from his team as they continue to grow throughout the summer season.

“I thought they ended up responding pretty well,” McDowell said. “The second games we started to look a little bit deflated but I’m happy overall with them for powering through and giving it their best.”

McDowell hopes that the growth will continue and translate into the next spring season.

“We’re really trying to make our summer program play into our high school program. Getting these girls to stay and work together I think is going to help that. Rock Ridge, they’re going to have a phenomenal program with the numbers they have. We knew going in it would be a tough slate of games but they were still worth playing so we could see that competition level.”

Stringing together their three-run inning in the second game, McDowell said there was something for his team to learn in that instance.

“They have to believe in themselves that they can make a run or a comeback. The game isn’t over until the last out so any hit or base can be the start of a rally. If they can learn how to keep it going and get one or two more across the plate, that changes things.”

On his team’s second game, Carlblom said the bats were working well once more and commended Anderson for working through her rough patch in the circle.

“That’s the first time she’s pitched for us this summer and I was pretty pleased with what I saw. She’s got nice speed but you can see she lost the strike zone for a little bit. She had the sun in her face for a bit and she worked through that too. She ended up pitching a really nice game I thought.”

Working with a healthy roster, the Thunder were able to utilize multiple players at every position, including catcher. With Smith and Troutwine alternating innings, Carlblom said both have played some nice ball as of late.

“Brooklyn has always been solid back there. This weekend we only had Ayla and she caught five games for us and did a fantastic job. She’s learning a lot back there and her throws to second are improving. We’ve played plenty of good teams as of late and that’s the experience you need to get better.

“Kids always get upset when they make mistakes but mistakes are the best thing you can ask for. Now you can learn something and you’ll remember it for the next time.”

Arrowhead Softball League games will return on July 11. Rock Ridge will travel to Grand Rapids that day while Hibbing is set to host Silver Bay.

Marissa

This is the first time she’s pitched for us, normally we have Lydia and Taylor. But Taylor wasn’t here so it was nice she got to pitch for us. She’s got nice speed but she loses the strike zone a little bit. She had the sun in her face. To me, I’d put a hat on but she powered through that and I thought she pitched a real good game.

Rock Ridge 11, 10

Hill City 2, 2

At Hill City, the Rock Ridge 18U softball team picked up a pair of wins last Monday night, downing the home team by scores of 11-2 and 10-2.

In the first game, Lydia Delich earned the win on the mound, surrendering two runs while striking out five.

At the plate, Flannigan, Beaudette, Katie Johnson, Lindseth, Maggie Koskela, Smith, Troutwine and Anderson all grabbed hits.

In the second game, Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for the Thunder, striking out five and giving up two runs.

Smith led the way going 2-2 with a triple and three RBIs. Morley was 2-2. Seppi was 1-2 with a double. Delich, Flannigan, Johnson and Lindseth all grabbed hits as well.