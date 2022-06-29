ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Reacts Survey: Make your FA/trade predictions now, before it starts

By Kyle Thele
brightsideofthesun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each...

www.brightsideofthesun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s hilarious reaction to idea of potentially teaming up with former All-Star guard in Dallas

Basketball never stops for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic — and so are rumors about him potentially teaming up in the NBA with fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic. Doncic and Dragic, who are currently in Europe, representing Slovenia in the World Cup qualifiers, were asked after one of their games about the idea of playing together […] The post Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s hilarious reaction to idea of potentially teaming up with former All-Star guard in Dallas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb Nation#Suns Reacts Survey#Sb Nation Reacts
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Naturally, when any star is seeking a change of scenery in the modern NBA, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers enter the chat. Admittedly, Kyrie Irving is more likely to find his way to Los Angeles. But, the Lakers can’t be totally ruled out […] The post The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement

The Golden State Warriors’ first priority this summer is retaining incumbent free agents. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter will all hit the open market when free agency opens on Thursday afternoon, their reputations burnished by playing key roles during the Warriors’ dominant playoff run to a fourth title in eight seasons. Another […] The post Warriors’ true feelings on Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Deandre Ayton closing in on Suns exit amid latest free agency Woj bomb

With NBA free agency set to officially open on Thursday night, one of the biggest names that teams that have been keeping an eye on is that of Deandre Ayton. The 23-year-old has not been able to secure a new deal with the Phoenix Suns, and at this point, it doesn’t sound like he’s going […] The post REPORT: Deandre Ayton closing in on Suns exit amid latest free agency Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs hit with more clear evidence Jalen Brunson is leaving for Knicks

If the latest rumors are to be believed, it looks like the New York Knicks have surpassed the Dallas Mavericks in the chase to sign Jalen Brunson in free agency. After their playoffs exit, the Mavs expressed confidence they can re-sign Brunson to a new deal as the guard becomes an unrestricted free agent. Dallas has also made it known that bringing back the guard is their no. 1 priority in the offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji tweet amid Heat trade rumors

The excitement of the 2022 NBA offseason is finally ramping up. At 6:00 p.m. EST Thursday night, stars around the league officially become free agents. This includes JaVale McGee, who is coming off of his one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. While McGee could be headed elsewhere through free agency this offseason, his teammate Jae […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji tweet amid Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics

Draymond Green has no problem about the Memphis Grizzlies talking trash. In fact, he loves it. However, the Golden State Warriors star warns Ja Morant and co. that they are due for a “reality check” in 2022-23. Green said that the Grizzlies were being “oblivious” to the situation, which was why they were able to […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy