Video Games

Magic & Legend: Time Knights

Gamespot
 2 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Nintendo Direct Mini: Biggest Announcements And Games

Update: A 25-minute Nintendo Direct Mini aired this morning, and it was packed with games, trailers, and announcements for Nintendo Switch owners. Among the biggest announcements: The Persona games are finally coming to Switch, a number of demos and games are out now on the eShop, and we finally know when we'll be playing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. You can rewatch the entire Direct Mini in the video below, and hit the links for our full coverage of the event.
Gamespot

Steam Deck Has Ruined Nintendo Directs For Me

"Hope it comes to Switch." We've all seen or said or thought this countless times while finding interesting and experimental PC games that would feel great on a handheld. And developers have obliged us, transforming the Switch into a flourishing home for smaller, less hardware-intensive games. The one drawback has typically been the wait, as these games often would hit PC first and come to Switch months or even years later. That's still the case today, which is why owning a Steam Deck has made recent Nintendo Direct presentations feel a lot less exciting for me than they used to be.
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#376) - June 30, 2022

The last day of June yields quite the interesting Wordle answer. If you followed our guide on the best starting words to use in Wordle, then you might have had a large portion of the correct word within a couple of guesses. However, guessing anything beyond that can be quite difficult, especially if you're the type of person to plug in random letters and hit Enter to see if they work (spoiler alert, that's exactly what I did and it almost cost me).
ohmymag.co.uk

4 most confident zodiac signs

Everyone gets nervous once in a while or scared even. But if you have been in a situation where the only way out is through, you would know that confidence is the key to life. No matter what it is that you want to achieve in life, confidence can take you places. And we already know stars influence our lives too much. So, if you ever come across someone who is always confident or if you’re that someone, it may be because you’re one of the following zodiac signs:
Gamespot

Redfall's New Trailer Invites You To Bite Back Against Vampire Hordes

Bethesda has dropped a new trailer for Redfall, the Arkane Austin-developed game where players are trapped on an island that's under siege from an army of vampires and their cultists. The gameplay footage is brief, but you can catch a glimpse of several island areas teeming with supernatural threats, gadgets that weaponize UV light, and the four characters who wield unique skills in Redfall's world.
Gamespot

Aether Story

Gamespot

PSA: Destiny 2 Season Of The Haunted Is The Perfect Time To Unlock A Title

Like several seasons before it, Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted has brought a new title that players can chase after. Titles don't add anything of tangible value to the game, but they do represent a challenge that pays off by reminding everyone around you just how much time and effort you poured into Destiny 2.
Gamespot

Sorry, Stranger Things, That AC Unit Isn't Historically Accurate

Period piece media isn't always the easiest. There have been many bloopers in historical dramas throughout the century of cinema, but viewers are becoming wiser when pointing out things that shouldn't be there. With Netflix's Stranger Things, even Winona Ryder helps out with script edits, but even she didn't notice...
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile - Raise Your Rank Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest event, Raise Your Rank, is now live. The event encourages players to engage in Ranked Mode matches and climb through the game's ranks while picking up free cosmetics and other rewards along the way. This event is the perfect opportunity for seasoned Ranked Mode veterans to...
Gamespot

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Plays More Like A Mario Game

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the unlikely sequel to the unlikeliest of hits. The original Mario + Rabbids game, Kingdom Battle, was a wild collaboration between Nintendo's most iconic characters and Ubisoft's screaming, Minion-like goofballs, all mashed together with a healthy dose of XCOM. Most shocking of all was that it all worked together beautifully. For Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft is experimenting further with free movement more reminiscent of a traditional Mario game, new playable characters like Bowser, and an emphasis on flexibility with its new Sparks system.
Gamespot

Elden Ring: Where To Get Unseen Form

If you're looking to have a fun time in Elden Ring, look no further than some of the game's most unique spells. Unseen Form, for instance, allows you to go invisible for a short while, giving you a chance to sneak around enemies and play tricks on PVP invaders. If you'd like to snag this one for yourself, read on for where to find it.
Gamespot

Ground Divers!

Gamespot

X-Men: Red #4 - Three Short Stories About Death

Recent revelations threaten to profoundly alter the Destiny of X – and Arakko isn't immune from the fallout! With the clock ticking down to interstellar war, STORM faces a Galactic Illuminati… MAGNETO attends a meeting of his own that might decide both their fates…and ROBERTO DA COSTA ponders a recent return from the grave alongside the strangest guest star of all!
Gamespot

Skull And Bones Could Release In November, Leak Says

It appears Ubisoft's long-in-development pirate game Skull and Bones now has a release date, or at least a rumored release date. Details from a supposed Xbox Store listing point to a November 8 launch. The listings, discovered by @ALumia_Italia on Twitter, also reveal that--like basically every other Ubisoft game--Skull and Bones will have a variety of extra content available.
