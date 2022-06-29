ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaslamp Quarter Association tells those causing violence to stay away

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
It's the historic heart of San Diego, but it's also being impacted by police lights and investigation tape.

"The association has expressed their concerns about the fact that we need more police. We need more PD officers in downtown so we hope that they hear our plea," Michael Trimble, executive director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, said.

In the last couple of months, ABC 10News has reported on three separate shootings and an officer injured as he tried to break up a brawl.

Trimble said he wants the violence to stop.

"Stay away from Gaslamp [and] stay away from downtown because if you're carrying weapons you will be caught and the police are out and they're looking for you," he said.

The most recent shooting was Saturday night.

It impacted two women who were in town attending a National Apartment Association conference.

“The National Apartment Association (NAA) is aware of the tragic shooting that occurred after our conference ended in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego on June 24, 2022. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. As we await results from the investigation underway with the San Diego Police Department, NAA leadership is conferring with our state and local associations to best determine how we can assist the victims," said a spokesperson for The National Apartment Association.

Lane and Toni work for Preiss Company. They were shot after the conference when they went to the Gaslamp Quarter.

Stray bullets hit them when a fight broke out nearby.

"Our condolences go out to the two individuals who were injured in that shooting. We really are worried about their health and their condition so the association has been thinking about them," said Trimble.

Preiss Company released a statement to ABC 10News said:

Our Preiss Company family is saddened by the senseless gun violence that severely injured two of our own while attending an industry conference in San Diego. Both Lane and Toni are long-standing Preiss Company employees and are well loved throughout our company, our local community, and the multifamily industry as a whole. The outpouring of support shown by those in our industry has been nothing short of tremendous. Lane, Toni, and their families are extremely grateful to all of those that have donated and provided encouragement in this extremely sensitive time. The Preiss Company remains committed to supporting both Lane and Toni in whatever way possible. Additional information will be provided at a later date as Lane and Toni and their families see fit.
Preiss Company

The Gaslamp Quarter Association said overall it works to make the area safe.

Trimble said there are 20 officers on bikes patrolling the area at night in addition to private security.

"Obviously there are some undesirables and we just hope they go somewhere else," Trimble said.

summer92101
2d ago

let me get this straight, telling the bad guys to stay away is going to work??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀☠️

iheart.com

Dispute between San Diego Neighbors turns Deadly

SAN DIEGO - Family and community members are in mourning after a dispute between neighbors in Valencia Park turns deadly. 29-year-old Jenelle Self died after she was hit by a car on Imperial Avenue Monday afternoon. That car was driven by her neighbor, and the incident happened after an argument between the two women. Self later died at the hospital.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Local officials urge max sentence for man arrested 10 times since 2020

ESCONDIDO — County and city officials are urging the maximum sentence for a man repeatedly arrested and released over the past two years on felony gun and drug charges. Craig Blas, 32, was arrested in May after police found a handgun magazine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.56 grams of powder fentanyl, 36 grams of methamphetamine, three fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, small bags that appear to be used for selling drugs, a red dot sight for a pistol and $738 in cash on him.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Women Shot by Stray Bullet in Gaslamp Quarter Were in Town for Conference

They came to San Diego to attend a business conference but wound up victims of violent crime, through no fault of their own. Two North Carolina employees of the Preiss Company, which manages large apartment complexes, were rushed to the hospital Friday night after they were shot by bullets not intended for them.
NBC San Diego

Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle. Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Fugitive in Tijuana murder had plastic surgery, facial implants

SAN DIEGO — The manhunt continues for fugitive Tyler Adams, who is wanted for questioning in the murder of his girlfriend in Tijuana. The FBI said Adams crossed into the United States on June 16 and still has not been located. CBS 8 found court records indicating Adams had...
CBS 8

Police believe homeless man killed popular veterinarian during burglary

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has confirmed the man accused of killing a popular veterinarian in the Rolando area earlier this month lived on the streets. For many Rolando residents, it’s their worst fears confirmed. For months, neighbors have been documenting the growing problem and say several of the homeless people have become increasingly aggressive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside police still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OCEANSIDE — Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother walking in her neighborhood earlier in June. Cecilia Shu, 68, was taking her regular morning walk just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, on Benet Road near Leepish Drive when she was struck and killed by the driver of a black Honda HR-V, model year 2019 or newer.
OCEANSIDE, CA
times-advocate.com

Ashley Williams sentenced 25 years to life

On May 5, 2020, Escondido Police and Fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on San Pasqual Valley Road at Oak Hill Drive. Tragically, four pedestrians were killed, which included two children. On June 4, 2020, the Escondido Police Department arrested the driver, Ashley Rene Williams (28) from Escondido,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

DUI Driver Who Killed Four Pedestrians in Escondido Sentenced

A north county woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing four pedestrians in a May 2020 DUI crash in Escondido. As part of a plea bargain, Ashley Rene Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. She could have faced 60 years to life in prison without the plea arrangement.
ESCONDIDO, CA
