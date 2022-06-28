ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies find 46 firearms in suspected burglar's Ramona home

By City News Service
 2 days ago
VISTA, Claif. (CNS) — A Ramona man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing valuables, including guns, during a trio of recent burglaries at an eastern San Diego County self-storage facility.

Troy Tatum Eberhart, 37, was taken into custody Monday afternoon after deputies and members of a SWAT team served a warrant at his home in the 1800 block of El Cajon Lane, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Eberhart is believed to have broken into and looted several rental garages over the previous 10 days at a public storage center in the 9600 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard in Lakeside, Lt. Shawn Wray said.

While searching the suspect's house, personnel allegedly seized a cache of more than two dozen firearms -- including a rifle converted to operate as a machine gun -- along with brass knuckles, illegal batons and a firearm silencer. They also confiscated more than 45 grams of methamphetamine, Wray said.

Lakeside Sheriff's Substation
Eberhart was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of 14 criminal charges, including burglary, auto theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and numerous weapons violations, among them illegally carrying a loaded firearm in public and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He was being held on $322,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Coast News

Local officials urge max sentence for man arrested 10 times since 2020

ESCONDIDO — County and city officials are urging the maximum sentence for a man repeatedly arrested and released over the past two years on felony gun and drug charges. Craig Blas, 32, was arrested in May after police found a handgun magazine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.56 grams of powder fentanyl, 36 grams of methamphetamine, three fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, small bags that appear to be used for selling drugs, a red dot sight for a pistol and $738 in cash on him.
ESCONDIDO, CA
times-advocate.com

Ashley Williams sentenced 25 years to life

On May 5, 2020, Escondido Police and Fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on San Pasqual Valley Road at Oak Hill Drive. Tragically, four pedestrians were killed, which included two children. On June 4, 2020, the Escondido Police Department arrested the driver, Ashley Rene Williams (28) from Escondido,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Antique Chevy truck stolen from family after 50 years

SAN DIEGO — A Mission Valley man is looking for his classic pickup truck, which was stolen last week from a parking lot in front of his condo off Mission Center Road. Joel Baumbaugh said the truck has been in his family for 50 years and has about one million miles on it. The engine has been replaced three times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle. Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Man accused of killing father-in-law and brother-in-law in court

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — The man who police say shot and killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law in Valley Center Sunday night appeared in San Diego’s North County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say 44-year-old Christian Bobila is responsible for the double murder. Investigators said on Sunday, June...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Death of Hemet Policeman Leaves Department in Mourning

A 39-year-old Hemet police officer who died in his sleep for reasons unknown was being mourned Wednesday by colleagues, friends and family. Officer John Dombrowski of Hemet passed sometime in the predawn hours Tuesday, according to the Hemet Police Department. “Officer Dombrowski served the city and its residents with class,...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Perris Man Accused of Making, Supplying Meth in Large Amounts

A 32-year-old convicted felon accused of manufacturing and selling methamphetamine out of his Perris home where young children were present was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities. Alvaro Hector Martinez was indicted earlier this month on three counts of possession of meth, and one count each of conspiracy to distribute the...
