ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Tesla reportedly laid off about 200 workers in its Autopilot division

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FmjP_0gP1s1cU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS98A_0gP1s1cU00
Elon Musk at the Tesla Grünheide site in May 2021.

Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Image

  • Elon Musk has repeatedly said Tesla would begin layoffs and has been trimming its workforce .
  • Tesla laid off roughly 200 people in its Autopilot division, Bloomberg reported Tuesday .
  • The cuts included the closing of an entire office in a Bay Area suburb.

Elon Musk's electric car company, Tesla, is doing another round of layoffs , this time in its Autopilot division, Bloomberg reported Tuesday , citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla laid off an estimated 200 workers and closed an entire office in San Mateo, California; some of the office's 350 workers were moved to another location, Bloomberg added.

This wasn't unexpected: In early June, Elon Musk said he wanted to cut jobs and he had a " super bad feeling" about the economy , Reuters reported.

Most recently, he said via video at the Qatar Economic Forum last week he wanted to cut up to 3.5% of the company's total workforce, specifically those who have salaries. The company had about 100,000 employees at the end of last year.

Two former Tesla workers in Nevada last week filed a lawsuit that said the company broke the law by letting go of people without giving notice required by the WARN Act, which requires large employers in certain circumstances to give people 60 day's notice about a big layoff event . Musk called the lawsuit "trivial."

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the recent layoffs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
State
Nevada State
San Mateo, CA
Business
City
San Mateo, CA
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Tom Cruise allegedly wrecked one of billionaire Larry Ellison’s cars while on his $300 million island

Tom Cruise wrote off one of Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s cars while staying on his Hawaiian island, according to a new report.According to the extensive report, Cruise visited the island soon after Ellison bought it for $300m (£243m) in 2012 at the behest of his son David, whose company, Skydance Media, produced Cruise’s latest movie Top Gun: Maverick, as well as other films starring the actor.Bloomberg Businessweek spoke to eight sources from the island about Cruise’s visit, and they told the publication that the star rolled and totalled a Toyota Land Cruiser while driving on the island’s unpaved roads.Lanai...
CELEBRITIES
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laid Off#Getty Image Elon Musk#Reuters
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Business Insider

540K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy