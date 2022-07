In a sport with as rich of a history as baseball, each team has its own particular lore. For the White Sox, it’s moments like Ron Kittle and Carlton Fisk launching roof shots at the Old Comiskey Park in the same game, DeWayne Wise’s impeccable catch to preserve Mark Buehrle’s perfect game, or A.J. Pierzynski making the savvy move to run to first on a controversial dropped third strike in the 2005 ALCS. More recently we also have the story of Chris Sale using a pair of scissors to destroy an alternate jersey he was supposed to wear for a start, because he didn’t like the way it felt.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO