Douglass Family Aquatic Center to open Friday after getting enough lifeguards

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Parks and Recreation is opening Douglass Family Aquatic Center on Friday.

The pool will then be open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. for the summer, as well as on Monday, July 4 for the holiday.

Columbia Parks and Recreation delayed the Douglass Family Aquatic Center opening due to a lifeguard shortage.

Parks and Recreation staff held an additional lifeguard certification session over the weekend and was able to secure enough guards to open Douglass Family Aquatic Center.

Lake of the Woods Pool will remain closed for the 2022 aquatics season. Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes will also remain closed, due to structural and mechanical issues.

"We are pleased to be able to open Douglass Family Aquatic Center this summer," said Acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington in a release. "It is unfortunate that we can’t open Lake of the Woods, but we must have enough staff to safely open our facilities and ensure coverage for our patrons."

In addition to Albert-Oakland and Douglass, the Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) is also an option for swimmers. The indoor facility is open for Rec Swim daily.

