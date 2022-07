The Montgomery County Council appointed the nine individuals nominated by County Executive Marc Elrich to the inaugural Police Accountability Board (PAB) on June 28. This is the conclusion of two bills enacted within the last two years. In April, the Council enacted Expedited Bill 49-21 (establishing a PAB and Administrative Charging Committee) which followed House Bill 670’s passage by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021. House Bill 670 created a new uniform procedure for police accountability and discipline which included the establishment of a PAB and an ACC in each county in the state. The law requires every Maryland county to establish a PAB by July 1. The bills came after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in 2020, which sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO