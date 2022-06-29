ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Man arrested for deadly bus stop attack

By Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7XIG_0gP1qk8E00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday for assaulting and killing a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop on June 17 .

Michelle Huntly was assaulted by a man in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway just after midnight on Juen 17. A passerby saw her on the side of the road, and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she died due to her injuries on June 26.

Increased patrols on Virginia roadways for July 4th
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEp4B_0gP1qk8E00
Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police got surveillance video that showed a suspect. On Monday afternoon, an officer saw 32-year-old Change Antonio Jones “wearing similar clothing from the night of the attack” only one block away from where the assault took place.

Police arrested Jones after determining that he was the attacker and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2. You can also call 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) anonymously or submit an anonymous tip online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 8

Julio C Nunez
1d ago

seriously a 63 year old women. hope he's gone for life

Reply
8
Related
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
WDVM 25

Suspect shot, killed by police at Springfield Town Center

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. — Police were still on the scene at Springfield Town Center late Thursday night as they continued to work to piece together the details of what happened between the moment three officers surrounded the 37-year-old man in his car, and when he was shot. During a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief […]
SPRINGFIELD, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Three teens charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say one shot at officer’s car

Three teen boys have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Montgomery County police cruiser early Thursday morning in Bethesda. The boys, all 16-year-olds from Washington, D.C., have each been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters Thursday afternoon. Bethesda Beat does not publish the names of juveniles who are charged with crimes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Tow truck driver helps to talk down man standing on edge of overpass

(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) A tow truck driver helped to defuse a tense situation in Crystal City yesterday (Wednesday) morning. Police were dispatched to the area for a man standing on the edge of a Route 1 overpass. It was unclear why the man was standing there, but there was concern that he might jump to the roadway below.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Bus Stop#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted in vehicle in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in Rockville yesterday afternoon. The assault was reported in a vehicle in the 14700 block of Avery Road at 1:20 PM. That's near RedGate Park and Avery House.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Wanted man fatally shot by police at Springfield Town Center

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A wanted felon was fatally shot by officers Thursday at Springfield Town Center, according to police. At a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the confrontation occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. when three officers approached the man who was being tracked by the Fugitive Warrant Squad.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

2 people disguised with police vests assaulted person, robbed NW DC business: MPD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for help identifying and locating two people connected to an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on June 23. Two suspects, seen wearing tactical vests with the word "Detective" written across the chest, entered a business in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest at 2:11 p.m., pulled out handguns and demanded property, MPD said. The two suspects then assaulted victims and stole property before fleeing in two cars, MPD added.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

3 teens are shot at after mistakenly driving into man’s driveway, Virginia cops say

A man was arrested after Virginia officers say he shot at three teenagers who mistakenly drove into his driveway. Deputies in Spotsylvania say the three siblings, ages 17, 16 and 15, were uninjured in the June 18 incident. The 17-year-old drove himself and his siblings down 49-year-old Brent David Alford’s driveway around 9:45 p.m. when they got lost, the sheriff’s office said in a June 28 news release.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy