Man arrested for deadly bus stop attack

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday for assaulting and killing a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop on June 17 .

Michelle Huntly was assaulted by a man in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway just after midnight on Juen 17. A passerby saw her on the side of the road, and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she died due to her injuries on June 26.

Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police got surveillance video that showed a suspect. On Monday afternoon, an officer saw 32-year-old Change Antonio Jones “wearing similar clothing from the night of the attack” only one block away from where the assault took place.

Police arrested Jones after determining that he was the attacker and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2. You can also call 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) anonymously or submit an anonymous tip online .

