Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — New restrictions on crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay will take effect this year after the blue crab count plummeted to its lowest level since surveys began in 1990. Tighter harvest limits are being issued by both Maryland and Virginia as officials and industry leaders try...
MANISTEE COUNTY — It’s no secret that many of the world’s avian species are under threat from habitat loss and pollution. And one of these rare birds is making its last stand along northern Michigan’s west coast. Meet the Great Lakes piping plover, or Charadrius melodus,...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While some county prosecuting attorneys in Michigan have publicly announced their intentions to enforce or to not enforce a 1931 state law banning abortion, Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks is awaiting more clarity on the issue. The...
MANISTEE COUNTY — It is election season once again, and there are several competitive races during the Aug. 2 primary election. One contested race is for the Republican nomination for the 104th district. The district includes much of Grand Traverse County, parts of Benzie County and the northeastern part...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation” under new social studies standards proposed to the state's education board. A group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas' efforts...
ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota's near total ban on abortion less restrictive.
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A Navy investigation released Thursday revealed that shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year, poisoning thousands of people and forcing military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. The investigation is the first detailed account...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard’s full-time response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said. Justice first activated the National Guard to assist with the state’s pandemic response in March 2020. Among their duties, guard members have transported supplies, staffed COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites, disinfected vehicles and facilities, and assisted health departments with data entry.
More pets run away on July 4 than any other day, according to the Michigan-based nonprofit Bissell Pet Foundation, which provides Michigan residents tips to keep their pets safe during the holiday weekend. In anticipation of shelter intake rates skyrocketing, the nonprofit's creator Cathy Bissell wants residents to be proactive...
Comments / 0