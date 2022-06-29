ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

White House announces new monkeypox vaccine strategy, will prioritize areas with outbreaks

By Amelia Davidson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House unveiled an updated monkeypox vaccination strategy Tuesday afternoon, with plans to send hundreds of thousands of doses to areas with confirmed outbreaks. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to distribute 296,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine — an already-developed monkeypox vaccine — to jurisdictions across...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Sacramento, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Vaccines
thefreshtoast.com

Why New Omicron Variant Is ‘The Worst’ Version Of The Virus

Two new Omicron variants are leading the charge in COVID cases in the US. One of them is of particular concern to scientists. Two new Omicron variants are currently leading infections in the US, and one of them is being called “the worst version of the virus” scientists have seen.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
Scrubs Magazine

Deadly Victorian Diseases Make a Comeback Thanks to Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy is on the rise all over the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to an uptick in Victorian diseases that once plagued humanity throughout the 19th and early 20th Century, including gout, tuberculosis, malnutrition, whooping cough, measles, scurvy, typhoid, scarlet fever, diphtheria, mumps, rickets, cholera. Thousands of patients have been admitted with preventable diseases in the U.K., and experts say misinformation and the increasing politicization of vaccines are largely to blame.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

CDC now also recommends Moderna's COVID vaccine for adolescents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to expand their recommendations for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to virtually all ages of children, adding the first alternative to Pfizer's shots for millions of adolescents and school-age kids. On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Unit
UPI News

FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under five years of age. The federal agency published its analysis of the drug on its website ahead of a Wednesday meeting when its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

CDC: 67% of Americans Should Be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It

The majority of Americans should be wearing masks while in indoor spaces or considering the measure, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, more than 67% of the population was in a “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community level – a measure determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

CDC: Infant outcomes vary by maternal place of birth

Maternal characteristics and infant outcomes vary by maternal place of birth, according to a report published in the June issue of Vital and Health Statistics, a publication of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Anne K. Driscoll, Ph.D., and Claudia P. Valenzuela, M.P.H.,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
outbreaknewstoday.com

CDC investigates multistate Listeria outbreak, Nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections. 23 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 10 states. Nearly all...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.Two people from Massachusetts have gotten sick.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through June, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy