HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Only two jurors were seated for the trial of the alleged killer in last summer's deadly shooting on Highway 169 in the first day of jury selection. Since Jamal Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jay Boughton, individual jury questioning is required. It is a painstaking and meticulous process, even though all but one potential juror so far knew little or nothing about the case.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO