Erin, TN

Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting suspect, BJ Brown

By Sebastian Posey
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for 32-year-old BJ Brown.

What is a Blue Alert?

Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer .

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier on Tuesday, TBI issued a Blue Alert for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards who is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase .

Handcuffs Of Erin Police Officer Used In Arrest Of Shooting Suspect

Erin, Tenn.–In photo, Erin Police Chief Mark Moore places the handcuffs belonging to Officer Tiebor on the suspect. The man who shot an Erin Police Officer was captured this morning. As we reported earlier this morning, no details have been released yet, but the city of Erin posted a...
Subject of Erin Blue Alert Captured, Charged

HOUSTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Erin Monday night has resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana man. At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on June 27th, TBI agents responded to...
Inmate attempts to escape Davidson Co. Correctional Facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, an inmate attempted to escape from the Davidson County Correctional Development Center. Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials said inmate Keona Boyd, 30, was stopped by a DCSO officer after failing to breach an interior perimeter fence. Officials confirmed that Boyd was transported to...
Man found shot on side of Nashville road, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday after a man was found on the side of a Midstate road. Metro Police say a passerby called officers around 8 a.m. after spotting the man River Road Pike near Gower Road. Police said the man identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Man who allegedly gunned down his ex, then shot a Tennessee cop, had history of abuse and arrests

Weeks before she was shot dead in a downtown New Orleans parking lot, Cassandra Jones filed for a restraining order against BJ Brown, who is now wanted on a charge of killing her but who fled to Tennessee and allegedly shot a small-town police officer during a traffic stop. Brown escaped with his gun into woods near Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, and remained at large Tuesday night with multiple law enforcement agencies hunting for him.
Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
