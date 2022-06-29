Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting suspect, BJ Brown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for 32-year-old BJ Brown.What is a Blue Alert?
Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer .
Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Earlier on Tuesday, TBI issued a Blue Alert for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards who is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0