Winona, MN

After COVID setback, stage set for Great River Shakespeare Festival return

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — After a few setbacks, the Great River Shakespeare Festival returns to the stage the weekend of July 4. Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases within the theatre company, organizers had to...

This Week in Winona: June 28-July 4, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 1:00 pm – June 29 American Melody Docking Levee Park. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Mural Painting with the Winona Public Library East End...
WINONA, MN
Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 90 Minutes from Rochester is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochesterfest organizers disappointed with low turnout

(ABC 6 News) - Rochesterfest finally wraps after a long week from Saturday, Jun. 18 –Sunday Jun. 26. The parade was held Saturday, and was one of the few popular events. There were about 80 units, and it went on for about an hour and a half. After the parade, many showed up to Soldiers Field Memorial Park to enjoy food and live music.
ROCHESTER, MN
Mikaela Mohr crowned Miss Winona 2022

June 18, 2022 Mikaela Mohr was crowned Miss Winona 2022. Mikaela was crowned by Miss Minnesota 2022, Rachel Evangelisto (Rachel was Miss Winona 2021) and Miss America, Emma Broyles. Originally from Winona, Mikaela is a Winona State University student majoring in marketing with a double minor in professional sales and entrepreneurship. If you would like Mikaela to speak or perform at an event, please contact Terri Sim at misswinonaprogram@gmail.com.
WINONA, MN
Marlene Tyler

Marlene Marie Tyler, 74, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. After proudly waging war on cancer for seven long years, Marlene is finally at peace. Marlene was born in Preston, Minnesota, on October 25, 1947, to Roger R. and Dorothy...
LA CROSSE, WI
David Hayes

David Lex Hayes, 81 of La Crosse passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a brave fight with cancer. David was born in La Crosse September 24, 1940 to Alex and Millie (Grace) Ristow. He was adopted by Justin Hayes in 1946 when his mother remarried. He lived in Gustine, CA., until the was 9, when he came back to La Crosse to live with grandparents Harry and Emma (Engler) Grace. Dave attended Hamilton, Lincoln and Central High School from where he graduated in 1958. His first job was a pin setter at South Lanes Bowling alley. He went on to work at Swift and Co., Norplex Oak and Chart, from where he retired. He married Shirley King on May 25, 1963, in Carson City, Nevada. Their daughter, Jacqueline, was born in June of 1965.
LA CROSSE, WI
Bert ‘Bud’ Jenks Sr.

Bert Arthur “Bud” Jenks Sr., 86, of La Crosse passed away in the early morning hours of June 25, 2022. at the VA Memorial Hospital in Tomah. Bud was born to late Ruel Bert and Eileen Vanetta Jenks on July 24, 1935. He married Patricia (Pat) on April 7, 1955, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, and they raised six children.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sad News Announced by 2 Seasonal Businesses in Rochester

Mother Nature has had some good days and bad days lately in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, some of those bad days included colder than normal temps, lots of rain, and we've had quite a bit of hail too. Unfortunately, the weather has been a frustration for some seasonal businesses in our area, and two just announced that they are closed for the season.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota, Give a Warm Welcome to Radio’s Newest Member, Kinsey!

Hello Southern Minnesota, my name is Kinsey, and I am Kat Kountry 105’s newest DJ and content creator. Here is a chance to get to know me, as I say hello to the community!. To begin, I am a 22-year-old woman, who just graduated From Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. After being a college radio DJ for four years and a Music Director for two years at Luther’s radio station, I decided to continue pursuing this career with the help of my Communication Studies degree. With my job as a Music Director, I was given many new singles and albums from smaller artists around the world, and I was able to listen to their music and then send out my favorites to our thirty other DJs! I am what you call a music fanatic, so this career and this wonderful opportunity at Kat Kountry seemed quite fitting!
MINNESOTA STATE
Leslie Herreid

Leslie Merle Herreid, 74, of rural Ettrick died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Leslie was born on March 18, 1948, to Stanley and Marva (Affeldt) Herreid. He married Barbara Brindle on December 29, 1995, in Whitehall. Leslie owned and operated Herreid Auto Body...
ETTRICK, WI
BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
Construction company hosts signing day for new apprentice

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Miron Construction Co., Inc hosted a signing day on Tuesday to celebrate one of its newest apprentices. Class of 2022 graduate Zach Long had his signing day at West Salem High School to celebrate Long becoming a carpentry union apprentice at Miron. “A person...
WEST SALEM, WI
Mary Johnson

Mary Lois (Schlicht) Johnson, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on October 3, 1961, to Richard and Beverley (Walsh) Schlicht. She graduated from Central High School in 1979 and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On April 18, 1980, she married William (Bill) Johnson and moved to Rockland, Wisconsin. In 1986, Mary began working as postmaster relief for the Rockland Post Office. In 1991, at age 29, Mary became the postmaster of Rockland, one of the youngest in the state. In 2012, Mary was named Wisconsin Postmaster of the Year by the National League of Postmasters. Mary worked at the post office until her retirement at age 50.
ROCKLAND, WI
9 Strange Ghost Towns Within 100 Miles of Rochester, Minnesota

I've always enjoyed learning about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. Quite a few of those ghost towns are actually right here in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
ROCHESTER, MN
Public Meeting Today Concerning Risky Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A public informational meeting will take place this evening in Rochester to discuss plans for future upgrades to what has become a dangerous local intersection. Olmsted County has been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to develop plans for improving the current at-grade intersection...
ROCHESTER, MN
Jon Hill

Jon Hill, 82 of Houston, Minn., passed away May 6, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Jon was born December 9, 1939, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse to Richard and Ruby (Egland) Hill. Jon grew up in Houston, graduated from Houston High School in 1960 and attended Winona State University. He owned and operated Hill Building and Construction and Jon’s Home Center, both in Houston, and Village Paint and Paper in La Crosse. He also worked as a coatings consultant for Ace Hardware.
HOUSTON, MN
Update on New Jail Construction in Winona

(KWNO)- Winona County Sherrif, Ron Ganrude, met with project managers on Tuesday to get an update on the construction of the new jail in Winona. Ganrude says the project is right on schedule to be completed in June of 2023. As of Tuesday, construction is 45% completed. Ganrude mentioned that...
WINONA, MN
La Crescent Legion defeats West Salem

La Crescent Post 595 Baseball defeated West Salem Post 51 4-3 on Wednesday evening at La Crescent’s Horihan Field. Karson Pape delivered the go-ahead RBI with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
WEST SALEM, WI

