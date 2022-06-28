ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

By Chris Lindsay, Robert Desaulniers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front...

Anne-Marie Coscina
1d ago

There's so much more to this story. I hope the police are doing a background check on this woman as in mental health, relationships, lawsuits, hospitalizations, arrests, etc. A person who has previously been attacked, as she stated, whether reported or not, would not willingly open her front door at 5:30 am, at least not without protection in hand. This is far from the whole story!

stacy cook
2d ago

why answer the door at 5:30....?? give her a gun. no one should ever act that way...nor be treated like that. our world has gotten pretty sad...not trying to offended anyone..just my comment.

Onajero
1d ago

this is too weird. somehow this seems to be self-inflicted

