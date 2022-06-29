ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Wilma J. Springer

By Crawford County Now Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma Joanne Springer, 74, of Bucyrus, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital following recent health complications. She was born May 22, 1948 in Bucyrus to the late Samuel J. and Winifred M. (Edgington) Springer. Wilma was a member of the very first class at...

