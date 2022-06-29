Wilma J. Springer

MANSFIELD—Captain Shari Robertson announced her retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police. Her last day with the Division will be July 7th, 2022. Captain Robertson began her law enforcement career with the Division of Police on August 24, 1994 and was promoted to Sergeant on February 14, 2005. She was promoted to the rank of Captain on April 3, 2014. She has been assigned to numerous areas within the Division including, Patrol Section, Community Policing, Traffic Section, and the Office of Professional Standards/Training Section. Since April of 2014, she has served as the Commander of the Special Operations Bureau which includes Detective Section/Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Science Section, Neighborhood Impact Section and the Office of Professional Standards/Training Section.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO