Sacramento County, CA

Here’s what counties, communities allow fireworks

By Jose Fabian
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the Fourth of July holiday next week, residents in Sacramento County and other nearby communities may be wondering if fireworks are allowed where they live.

Some counties don’t allow any fireworks anywhere. While in other counties, fireworks are allowed in certain communities.

In places where fireworks are permitted, it’s important to remember only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal. Using illegal fireworks, such as ones that shoot up into the sky, could result in a fine or more.

Below is a list of counties and whether they allow fireworks or not.

Butte County : Fireworks are only allowed in Gridley and Oroville.

El Dorado County : Fireworks are not permitted in the county.

Sacramento County : Fireworks are allowed.

San Joaquin County : Fireworks are only allowed in the communities of Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Tracy and Ripon.

Placer County : Fireworks are only allowed in Roseville and Rocklin. They are not allowed in the community of Granite Bay.

Tuolumne County : No fireworks are allowed.

Calaveras County : Fireworks are allowed, except in the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District.

Yolo County: Fireworks are allowed in West Sacramento , Woodland and Winters . Fireworks are not allowed in Davis .

