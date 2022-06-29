ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the coaches for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Team Willamette

By Les Schwab Bowl
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRFyO_0gP1lgD100

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Here’s a look at the coaches for Team Willamette.

(Dan Lever photo by Leon Neuschwander)

Dan Lever

Position: Head Coach

Years coached: 12

School / Years at current school: Silverton / 1

Coach Lever finished his fifth season with Tualatin before taking the head coaching job at Silverton. Before joining the Timberwolves, Lever most recently served in the junior college ranks in California. He helped more than 45 student-athletes sign letters of intent to Division I and Division II schools in three years. At Santa Barbara, Lever helped guide the Vaqueros to their first two bowl berths in 19 years. Lever has also held positions as the offensive line coach at Division III University of Puget Sound and tight ends coach at Division II Southeastern Oklahoma. Lever’s first coaching job was as the head coach at Gervais High School. He was a three-year letter winner at Linfield College. Lever was named Physical Education Major of the Year in 2008 by the Linfield faculty. He is extremely proud to be a fourth-generation teacher and coach. Lever and his wife, Corinne, have two children, sons Hudson (4) and Jade (2).

John Beck

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 40

School / Years at current school: Grant / 4

Coach Beck just completed his 40th year of coaching, the past four at Grant High School in Portland, where he led the Generals to conference championships in 2018, 2019, Spring of 2021 and Fall of 2021. He is a five-time Coach of the Year recipient in various leagues and this year will be coaching in the Les Schwab Bowl for the eighth time. Coach Beck is a long-time member of the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association and graduated from Southern Oregon University, where he played linebacker for the Raiders. Coach Beck resides in Portland with his wife, Molly. They have four children — Ashley (33), Garrett (28), Brennick (19) and Maddie Kay (12).

Kevin Hastin

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 18

School / Years at current school: Sherwood / 1

Coach Hastin finished his first season as the Bowmen’s head coach. Before coaching at Sherwood, Hastin served as Newberg’s head coach for four seasons. He won the Pacific Conference title back-to-back years while at Newberg and Sherwood. After playing at Portland State University, Hastin began his coaching career at Troy High School (Calif.), serving as the defensive coordinator his first eight seasons and the last five as the head coach. He and his wife, Nicole, have two daughters, Audrey (12) and Olivia (10).

Corben Hyatt

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 17

School / Years at current school: Summit / 10

Coach Hyatt is starting his 10th year on the Summit staff — sixth as head coach. He has coached offensive line, running backs and special teams at Summit. He began his coaching career at McMinnville High School and then started the non-profit Urban Sports Academy to teach football to young athletes who could not afford to attend expensive camps. He is most proud of the fact that his team at Summit has had the highest GPA in their classification in the state for the past seven years, and last season, their team was awarded the first National Football Foundation State of Oregon Excellence Award for their play on the field and performance in the classroom. Coach Hyatt played offensive line at Walla Walla Community College before transferring to Western Oregon State College. He and wife Kristal (a Linfield graduate) have lived in Bend for more than 10 years, where he runs an academic non-profit called The Office Group for high-achieving, deserving high school kids to help them reach their academic potential post-high school.

Erik Moen

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 19

School / Years at current school: Tualatin / 19

Coach Moen is entering his 20th year coaching football at Tualatin High School. He has been the Timberwolves’ defensive coordinator for 11 of those years. He has been an integral part of three state finalist teams (2007, 2010, 2021) and another semifinal appearance (2005). He teaches P.E. and weight training at Tualatin as well. He is a graduate of Linfield College, where he was a four-year letter winner in football and two-time All-Conference player. Coach Moen is married to Deb, and they have two wonderful children, Hannah (12) and Connor (9).

Anthony Newman

Position: Assistant Coach

Coach Newman, a Beaverton High School alum, earned All-State and All-American honors his senior year. He starred for the Oregon Ducks and earned All-Pac-10 and All-American honors. He was drafted in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft and played 12 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back. He now runs his sports camp company and is an assistant coach at West Linn High School.

Tony Graziani

Position: Assistant Coach

Years coached: 10

School / Years at current school: Summit / 7

Graziani is entering his 10th year coaching, seventh at Summit High School. He started coaching for the Storm in 2015. He played football, basketball and baseball at Downey High School in Modesto, California. He played quarterback at the University of Oregon, leading the team to the Rose and Cotton Bowls. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played for the Cleveland Browns, LA Avengers and Philadelphia Soul during his 14-year professional career. He is married to Sarah and has three children — Ben, Will and Ava. He is an agent with Century Insurance. Tony considers himself the best golfer and athlete on the Summit staff.

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

Comments / 0

 

