Houston, TX

3 injured in boat crash on Lake Houston, HPD says

KHOU
KHOU
 2 days ago
HOUSTON — Three people were injured Tuesday in a boat crash, according to authorities. The crash happened on Lake Houston just...

ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hours-long Houston police standoff ends at River Oaks home

HOUSTON - An hours-long standoff has ended outside a home in Houston's River Oaks community. Houston Police say their SWAT team and officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of Del Monde Dr. around 10 a.m. Thursday. Nearly five hours after they arrived,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 dead, another injured after crash in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle crash in north Houston, police said. Houston police responded to reports of a deadly crash in the 7000 block of West Greens around 1 p.m. One person died during the crash and another was transported to...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER INVOLVED IN SERIOUS CRASH ARRESTED

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336 . As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbow. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts on intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Copper theft suspect found dead at paper mill

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East. Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property. Officials reported that this is […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Woman shot, killed in driveway of Channelview home

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 62-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting inside an SUV that was parked in front of a home in Channelview, deputies said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has identified the woman as Tempe Shelton. He identified the suspect as 31-year-old Adrian Lowe, 31....
CHANNELVIEW, TX
KHOU

Construction truck crashes into massive hole in west Houston

HOUSTON — A truck that hauls construction containers drove through a construction site and crashed into a massive hole in the ground on Eldridge Parkway near the Katy Freeway, Houston police said. According to authorities, the driver of the truck swerved to avoid another vehicle before crashing through construction...
HOUSTON, TX
PICKUP CRASHES INTO NEW CANEY BUSINESS

PICKUP CRASHES INTO NEW CANEY BUSINESS

Just after 7 am a 19-year-old driver was southbound on the I-69 feeder approaching the intersection of FM 1485 when he said his brakes failed. He crossed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church and slammed into the building which housed a former beauty shop. East Montgomery County FIrefighters were able to stop additional damage due to broken water lines. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. Git R Done towing removed the vehicle from the building. The driver was cited for failure to control speed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 73-year-old man out of Houston pleads guilty to human smuggling. Anthony Alfred Boring was arrested back in April 2022. He reportedly pulled up to the checkpoint along I-35, driving a truck pulling a locked utility trailer. According to documents, when questioned about his cargo, he...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Intoxicated Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced to Fifteen Years In Fatal Crash

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 9th District Court, Judge Phil Grant presiding, Robert Earl Smith Jr., 32, pled guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault and received fifteen years and ten years in prison, respectively. These sentences with be served concurrently. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is two to twenty years, and the range for Intoxication Assault is two to ten years. In addition, Smith was probation eligible. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Section prosecutors Michael Ghutzman and Brittany Hansford prosecuted these cases. Smith will not be eligible for parole until 2030.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
northchannelstar.com

Drive-by shooting kills 8 year old sleeping in his bed in East Houston

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on a possible suspect after 8- year-old Paul Vasquez was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County on Sunday, June 12. According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

