3 injured in boat crash on Lake Houston, HPD says

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336 . As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbow. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts on intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond.

