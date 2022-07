COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – A newborn baby was found abandoned Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at the Rockwood Lodge Apartments in Coeur d’Alene. A man, who KHQ spoke to, says he was walking out the door to work when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway. He immediately called police and the baby was transported to Kootenai Health for a full evaluation.

