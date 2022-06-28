Hartford, WI Aquatic Center hosts “Search ‘n Find” on Thursday, July 7, 2022

Located on Simmons Island in Downtown Kenosha, the Kenosha History Center collects and preserves artifacts, records and information vital to understanding the history of the County's social, cultural, ethnic and industrial heritage since its settlement. The Center uses these materials, acting alone or in collaboration with other citizens and organizations, to disseminate knowledge of our collective local history through its museum, historic sites, research and outreach and publication programs for the benefit of the community and its visitors.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO