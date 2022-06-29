ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alzheimer’s, dementia patients in Florida get additional help, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis | Editorial

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlImV_0gP1kbpb00

Here’s a sobering number: 580,000 Floridians are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Any Floridian who has been robbed of a loved one by these sinister diseases knows that the collateral damage spreads through an entire family, especially in the lives of immediate caregivers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware of the disease’s impact. He knows we all know someone — our parents, or grandparents, the parents of a friend or a neighbor — suffering from dementia. Florida has the second highest number of Alzheimer’s cases in the country.

Florida has always been a haven for retirees, the favored victims of these horrible diseases, which means that state also should be in the forefront of innovation and research.

That’s why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deserves a shout-out for committing more state funds and consolidating services for those dealing with the disease.

“Alzheimer’s afflicts the individual who has it, but it also has an enormous impact on families and caretakers, really unlike any other disease that we face.” He’s right.

To address a need, DeSantis announced two powerful tools in the fight last week in Broward County.

First, the establishment of the Florida Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence (FACE). Run through the Department of Elder Affairs, FACE will focus on enhancing the infrastructure available to support affected seniors, families and caregivers.

Today, an Alzheimer’s diagnosis comes with little obvious support for the individual and the family, except for knowing that the road ahead is bleak. There is no cure.

Too often, those caring for loved ones suffering from dementia live in a lonely world, unaware there is existing help available. FACE will make it easy by umbrella-ing the services available.

The center is the final part of the Dementia Action plan, established in 2019. FACE will also partner with medical researchers conducting trials at the University of Florida, Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University.

DeSantis unveiled his Alzheimer’s initiatives at the Broward Health Center, where he came to sign into law Senate Bill 806 , which will require healthcare officials to receive additional education on early detection and prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

This is all good news, but there’s more: DeSantis said the fiscal budget funding that begins July 1 includes a $12 million increase for the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program, totaling $52.3 million. It also provided the Community Care for the Elderly Program an additional $9 million, reaching $91.7 million in funding.

Yes, we know this can be seen as an election-year gift from the governor, but these new tools and additional funding are vital. They can enhance the lives of people trapped by this disease, and the people who love them most.

Comments / 8

MissMe
4d ago

How can this help us? Specifically mom who has it and myself who is her 24/7 caregiver? I don't know but we all sure need help.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Brings Back the Florida State Guard

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

A look at some of the 140+ new Florida laws

TALLAHASSEE- A busy legislative session culminated in the signing of 146 bills into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Parental Rights in Education HB 1557– A bill prohibiting discussions of about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3 or “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed “Miya’s Law” to strengthen residential tenant safety measures in Florida, following the death of Caribbean-American teen, Miya Marcano. The new law includes requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 cases last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Doctor ousted from Florida children’s health board over vaccine views

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis did not agree with Dr. Lisa Gwynn and removed her from the Florida Healthy Kids Board. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is pushing out a pediatrician from a board in charge of running the state’s Healthy Kids program because of her viewpoints on vaccines for children under five.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#State Of Florida#Innovation#Politics State#Senior Health#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
969
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy