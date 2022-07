WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Construction on what would have been known as Peloton Output Park is almost finished, despite Peloton pulling the plug on the project back in February. Officials in Wood County claim many companies have shown an interest in buying the facility. While specific details cannot be revealed right now about who has expressed an interest, several companies have toured the facility over the past few months.

